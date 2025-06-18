ExxonMobil Awards Hoover-Diana Decommissioning Deal to EnerMech

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM has awarded a major deepwater decommissioning contract to integrated energy services provider EnerMech for its 25-year-old Hoover-Diana development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, now referred to as the Gulf of America. This marks EnerMech’s first large-scale decommissioning campaign in the region.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm will deliver a complete flowline decommissioning package, including the flushing, pigging, and filling of subsea pipelines, umbilicals, and flowlines, as part of ExxonMobil’s effort to safely retire aging infrastructure in deepwater fields.

XOM Strengthens Ties With EnerMech Through Gulf Decom Deal

The new assignment reinforces a growing relationship between ExxonMobil and EnerMech that began with the operator’s Guyana operations in 2018. EnerMech CEO Charles Davison Jr. said that the contract followed a competitive tender process and is a testament to the company’s integrated service delivery model and operational expertise.

“This multi-service end-of-lifecycle project requires a highly skilled and competent workforce,” said Davison. “We developed a tailored methodology to maximize efficiencies, minimize risks, and ensure a safe, cost-effective execution.”

XOM’s Hoover-Diana Field: A Deepwater Pioneer

The Hoover-Diana project, located about 200 miles south of Houston in 4,800 feet of water, began production in May 2000. It was one of the first to utilize the deep draft caisson vessel (DDCV) — a massive 83-story floating platform that integrates both drilling and production functions.

The upcoming work scope involves flushing hydrocarbons, seawater fill operations, nitrogen flushing via subsea vessels, and coiled tubing services. The Northern Diana flowline will undergo final seawater filling as part of the decom process.

EnerMech Eyes Future Growth in U.S. Gulf Decommissioning

With many Gulf assets nearing the end of their productive lives, EnerMech sees significant growth opportunities in the region’s expanding decommissioning market. Jon Felton, Technical Solutions director for the Western Hemisphere, said the company’s ability to coordinate multiple service lines under a single contract differentiates it in a competitive space.

“Our methodology meets ExxonMobil’s expectations and sets a new benchmark for efficiency and safety in deepwater decommissioning,” Felton noted.

This contract follows EnerMech’s recent win for decommissioning work on an FPSO in the UK North Sea, underscoring its global expansion and increasing focus on late-life asset management.

