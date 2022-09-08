ExxonMobil and Shell Put Dutch Gas Joint Venture on Sale

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Shell plc SHEL offered their Netherlands-based gas-producing joint venture, NAM, on sale amid soaring natural gas prices, per a Reuters report.

The divestment is part of the companies’ strategies to offload assets that are no longer significant to their operations.

In 1963, NAM started producing natural gas from the giant Groningen field, which has been a major gas source for the Netherlands and Europe for decades. NAM supplies 75% of the natural gas required by households and businesses in the Netherlands.

The divestment could fetch the integrated oil majors up to $1.5 billion. Per ExxonMobil and Shell, the gas supply crisis in Europe and the soaring natural gas prices could make the assets attractive to potential buyers.

The assets on sale involve the Exxon-Shell 50/50 joint venture’s offshore gas operations, including several fields and 20 offshore platforms. Beside this, the assets include three processing facilities and a network of pipelines.

In 2021, the assets on sale produced 2.4 million cubic meters per day of natural gas. With additional investment, the assets have the potential to raise the production capacity to 2.8 million cubic meters per day.

Since 2014, production from the giant Groningen field has been in a continuous decline. It is likely to fall further in the coming years. In 2018, the Dutch government decided that production at Groningen would be discontinued by 2030 after years of discussions and measures to curb production at the field.

The Groningen field is expected to shut down in 2023 or 2024, but its life could be extended. With the possible closure of the field, the companies could not predict a future in the Netherlands. After the government’s decision, the companies decided to divest their oil and gas fields in the Netherlands.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 13.7% compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

