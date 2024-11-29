ExxonMobil and Lobbyist Face Scrutiny Over Cyber Espionage

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is under scrutiny as the FBI investigates a consultant linked to the company for alleged involvement in a hack-and-leak operation targeting environmental activists, per a Reuters report. The alleged scheme, which began in 2015, involved mercenary hackers breaching email accounts of environmentalists, whose data was later leaked to disrupt lawsuits against ExxonMobil and other energy companies.

According to the report, the hacking targets were compiled by the DCI Group, a lobbying firm working for ExxonMobil at that time. The firm allegedly provided the names to an Israeli private investigator, Amit Forlit, who outsourced the hacking to other operatives. Leaked materials were reportedly shared with ExxonMobil before being disseminated to the media.

The hacking operation, code-named "Fox Hunt," reportedly interfered with environmentalists’ legal strategies, including lawsuits modeled after the tobacco industry's settlements in the 1990s. These suits accuse ExxonMobil of misleading the public about climate change risks. Leaked documents continue to influence litigation, with some being used as recently as April 2024 in a Supreme Court filing by an industry trade group.

ExxonMobil denies any involvement or awareness of hacking activities, dismissing the allegations as "conspiracy theories." DCI Group stated its commitment to legal compliance. The two entities ended their relationship in 2020.

The case highlights concerns over cyberespionage’s impact on judicial proceedings. U.S. authorities have linked the hacking to efforts to discredit individuals tied to climate change litigation. While investigations into Forlit and others are ongoing, one of his associates has already been convicted on related charges per the Reuters report.

The leaked materials reportedly fueled a legal counteroffensive, with critics alleging they were used to suppress opposition and stifle activism. Environmental advocates and attorneys targeted by the operation describe its chilling effect on constitutional rights and the broader fight against climate change.

The ongoing FBI investigation sheds light on the potential misuse of cyber tactics to influence public and legal discourse. While ExxonMobil and its former affiliates deny wrongdoing, the controversy highlights the high stakes in the battle between the fossil fuel industry and environmental advocates.

XOM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Smart Sand, Inc. SND, FuelCell Energy FCEL and Nine Energy Service NINE, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Smart Sand is a low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White frac sand, an ideal proppant for hydraulic fracturing and various industrial applications. The company provides proppant and other logistics services for several companies in the oil and gas industry. With sustained oil and gas market demand, SND is expected to see growing demand for its services, reflecting a positive outlook.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, thereby reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the demand for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position it for growth in the long run.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smart Sand (SND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.