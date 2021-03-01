Markets
XOM

ExxonMobil : Michael Angelakis And Jeffrey Ubben Join Its Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors. With the election of Angelakis and Ubben, the ExxonMobil board increased to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

Angelakis is chairman and CEO of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a range of industries.

Ubben co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More