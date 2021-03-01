ExxonMobil : Michael Angelakis And Jeffrey Ubben Join Its Board

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said that Michael Angelakis and Jeffrey Ubben have joined its board of directors. With the election of Angelakis and Ubben, the ExxonMobil board increased to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

Angelakis is chairman and CEO of Atairos, an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a range of industries.

Ubben co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices.

