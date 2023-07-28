Exxon (XOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported revenue of $82.91 billion, down 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.85 billion, representing a surprise of +5.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Oil-equivalent production per day : 3608 KBOE/D versus 3729.63 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3608 KBOE/D versus 3729.63 KBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide : 7529 Mcf/D versus 8043.06 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7529 Mcf/D versus 8043.06 Mcf/D estimated by five analysts on average. Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Worldwide : 2353 KBBL/D compared to the 2391.64 KBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2353 KBBL/D compared to the 2391.64 KBBL/D average estimate based on five analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 3350 Mcf/D versus 3459.96 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3350 Mcf/D versus 3459.96 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Australia / Oceania : 1275 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1344.35 Mcf/D.

: 1275 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1344.35 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 5183 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5611.18 Mcf/D.

: 5183 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5611.18 Mcf/D. Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil per day - Total International (excl. U.S) : 1568 KBBL/D compared to the 1574.98 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1568 KBBL/D compared to the 1574.98 KBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 86 Mcf/D compared to the 197.56 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 86 Mcf/D compared to the 197.56 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 375 Mcf/D versus 484.59 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 375 Mcf/D versus 484.59 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - United States : 2346 Mcf/D versus 2482.14 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2346 Mcf/D versus 2482.14 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $80.80 billion compared to the $82.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $80.80 billion compared to the $82.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Income from equity affiliates: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion.

Shares of Exxon have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

