Exxon (XOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Exxon Mobil Holdings (XOM) reported revenue of $116.02 billion, up 42.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.52, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $95.8 billion, representing a surprise of +21.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,514.00 KBOE/D versus 4,237.35 KBOE/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,514.00 KBOE/D versus 4,237.35 KBOE/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 274.00 Mcf/D compared to the 262.69 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 274.00 Mcf/D compared to the 262.69 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 117.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 113.79 Mcf/D.

: 117.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 113.79 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 1,274.00 Mcf/D versus 1,147.92 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,274.00 Mcf/D versus 1,147.92 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Specialty Products- Non-U.S. : $3.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $3.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Specialty Products- United States : $1.6 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $1.6 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- United States : $8.2 billion compared to the $10.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.

: $8.2 billion compared to the $10.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Chemical Products- Non-U.S. : $4.34 billion versus $3.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.

: $4.34 billion versus $3.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $114.53 billion compared to the $97.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year.

: $114.53 billion compared to the $97.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.1% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $595 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $438.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $595 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $438.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Specialty Products : $5.24 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $5.24 billion compared to the $4.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products: $89.54 billion compared to the $72.2 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>

Shares of Exxon have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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