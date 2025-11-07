Exxon (XOM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported $85.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $1.88 for the same period compares to $1.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.77 billion, representing a surprise of -1.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,769.00 KBOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,745.03 KBOE/D.

: 4,769.00 KBOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4,745.03 KBOE/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 265.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 319.85 Mcf/D.

: 265.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 319.85 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 118.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 120.37 Mcf/D.

: 118.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 120.37 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 3,157.00 Mcf/D compared to the 3,383.33 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,157.00 Mcf/D compared to the 3,383.33 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- United States : $7.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.62 billion.

: $7.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.62 billion. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- Non-U.S. : $3.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion.

: $3.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.95 billion. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Chemical Products- Non-U.S. : $3.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.77 billion.

: $3.84 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.77 billion. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- Non-U.S. : $37.07 billion versus $37.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37.07 billion versus $37.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other income : $696 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $740.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $696 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $740.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $83.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

: $83.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Revenues- Income from equity affiliates : $1.27 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change.

: $1.27 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.5% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products: $62.71 billion compared to the $62.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Exxon have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

