Exxon (XOM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported revenue of $81.51 billion, down 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +10.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Oil-equivalent production per day : 4,630.00 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4,547.03 KBOE/D.

: 4,630.00 KBOE/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4,547.03 KBOE/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 312.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 284.92 Mcf/D.

: 312.00 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 284.92 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 106.00 Mcf/D versus 146.63 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 106.00 Mcf/D versus 146.63 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Asia : 3,206.00 Mcf/D versus 3,328.36 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,206.00 Mcf/D versus 3,328.36 Mcf/D estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- United States : $25.07 billion versus $24.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $25.07 billion versus $24.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products- Non-U.S. : $34.92 billion compared to the $36.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.

: $34.92 billion compared to the $36.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Chemical Products- United States : $1.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.

: $1.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Upstream- United States : $5.94 billion compared to the $6.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year.

: $5.94 billion compared to the $6.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.7% year over year. Revenues- Other income : $567 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.4%.

: $567 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -57.4%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue : $79.48 billion versus $80.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.

: $79.48 billion versus $80.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change. Revenues- Income from equity affiliates : $1.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $1.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenue- Energy Products: $59.99 billion versus $61.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Exxon have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

