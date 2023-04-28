Exxon (XOM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates (Revised)

For the quarter ended March 2023, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported revenue of $86.56 billion, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.83, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.65, the EPS surprise was +6.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exxon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Oil-equivalent production per day : 3831 KBOE/D compared to the 3797.02 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3831 KBOE/D compared to the 3797.02 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Worldwide : 8016 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8268.89 Mcf/D.

: 8016 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8268.89 Mcf/D. Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Worldwide : 2495 KBBL/D versus 2413.17 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2495 KBBL/D versus 2413.17 KBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Asia Pacific : 749 KBBL/D versus 710.89 KBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 749 KBBL/D versus 710.89 KBBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Net production of crude oil and natural gas liquids per day - Australia / Oceania : 32 KBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38.9 KBBL/D.

: 32 KBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38.9 KBBL/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - United States : 2637 Mcf/D compared to the 2664.53 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2637 Mcf/D compared to the 2664.53 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Canada/South America : 94 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137.01 Mcf/D.

: 94 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 137.01 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Europe : 548 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 605.47 Mcf/D.

: 548 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 605.47 Mcf/D. Natural gas production available for sale per day - Africa : 134 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 182.45 Mcf/D.

: 134 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 182.45 Mcf/D. Other income : $539 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion.

: $539 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. Sales and other operating revenue : $83.64 billion versus $93.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $83.64 billion versus $93.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Income from equity affiliates: $2.38 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Exxon here>>>



Shares of Exxon have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.)

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.