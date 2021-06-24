Exxon (XOM) Plans to Eliminate US Employees to Reduce Expenses

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM plans to downsize 5-10% of its workforce at the United States-based offices per year in the next three to five years, per Bloomberg.

The decision to downsize its workforce was made as the company reported significant operating losses due to the global economic recession caused by the pandemic.

Per Bloomberg, the plan will be executed through its performance-evaluation system to eliminate unproductive white-collar workers. The system will target the lowest-rated employees as compared to peers and, therefore, will not be classified as layoffs. Notably, the process is intended to improve performance and is not related to any workforce-reduction plans.

It should be noted that the performance-evaluation process will mainly affect white-collar jobs, which are involved in the fields of engineering, finance and project management. The process puts the identified low-rated workers on a performance improvement plan, after which many would leave on their own if they fail to improve. Although the company’s 2021 performance evaluation process has been running for the past few months, the affected employees have not yet been notified.

Beside this, the company suspended employee bonuses and stopped employee-contribution matches to 401k savings plans to reduce expenses. As a result, the company obtained $3 billion of annual structural cost reductions in 2020. However, the oil giant needs to continue cutting costs and reduce workforce to clear its remaining debt.

Per a company filing, Exxon had 72,000 employees at the end of last year, of which 40% worked in the United States. Importantly, the company’s evaluation plan is not related to its announcement last year to lay off 14,000 workers globally by 2022, which included deep white-collar staff in the United States.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, Exxon is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 54.4% compared with the industry’s 30.3% growth.

