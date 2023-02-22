Oil
Exxon workforce falls by 1,000 last year, third year of declines

February 22, 2023 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday its global workforce fell by 1,000 people last year to 63,000 employees as part of cost-cutting designed to lower costs and boost shareholder returns.

It was the third year in row Exxon reduced its workforce, down from 75,000.

