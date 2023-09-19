Exxon wins four licenses in UK for carbon capture and storage

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Tuesday it has been awarded four licenses to test for potential locations to store captured carbon dioxide emissions deep underneath the UK North Sea.

The company said it would partner with Shell Plc SHEL.L on three of the licenses, and Neptune Energy on the fourth.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

