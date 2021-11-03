Exxon warns some assets may at risk for impairment due to climate change - filing

HOUSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N on Wednesday said for the first time some of its oil and gas properties may face impairment due to climate change, according to a securities filing.

The largest oil company's board will test assets for climate impairments "in the context of overall enterprise risk" during the annual asset review by its board of directors. "Certain assets could be at risk for impairment," it said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

