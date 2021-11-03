US Markets
Exxon warns some assets may at risk for impairment due to climate change - filing

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Wednesday said for the first time some of its oil and gas properties may face impairment due to climate change, according to a securities filing.

The largest oil company's board will test assets for climate impairments "in the context of overall enterprise risk" during the annual asset review by its board of directors. "Certain assets could be at risk for impairment," it said.

