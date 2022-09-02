Exxon warns of flaring at Beaumont, Texas, refinery, chemical plant -community website

Adds Exxon no comment

HOUSTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N posted notices on Friday of flaring at its 369,024 barrel-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery and adjoining chemical plant on a community website.

Exxon spokesperson Julie King declined to discuss operations at Beaumont.

In the two notices, Exxon said "operations require flaring."

Refineries and chemical plants use their safety flare systems when they cannot process hydrocarbons normally.

