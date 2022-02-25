US Markets
XOM

Exxon, union reach tentative return-to-work deal for locked-out refinery workers -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Exxon Mobil Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached a tentative agreement on Thursday for workers locked out of a Beaumont, Texas, refinery to return to work in early March, said sources familiar with the matter.

Adds Exxon spokesperson not immediately available; background

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached a tentative agreement on Thursday for workers locked out of a Beaumont, Texas, refinery to return to work in early March, said sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement must be ratified by the Exxon employees represented by USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont before it will take effect, the two sources said. A vote is expected in days.

An Exxon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the agreement.

The return-to-work pact is the last step needed for Exxon to end the lockout it began on May 1, 2021, because of a threatened strike after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract after more than three months of talks.

The members of USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont voted on Monday to ratify Exxon’s latest contract offer, yielding to the company on a key demand that gave Exxon control over all job assignments in the 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular