Exxon, union reach tentative deal for locked-out refinery workers to return to work -sources

HOUSTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and the United Steelworkers union (USW) reached tentative agreement on Thursday for workers locked out of a Beaumont, Texas, refinery to return to work in early March, said sources familiar with the matter.

The agreement must be ratified by the Exxon employees represented by the USW Local 13-243 in Beaumont before it will take effect, the sources said. A vote is expected in days.

