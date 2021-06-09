US Markets
Exxon, union negotiators to meet Thursday over lockout at Texas refinery -official

HOUSTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N are scheduled to meet on Thursday for the first time since the company locked 650 workers out of its Beaumont, Texas refinery on May 1, said a union official on Wednesday.

“We will be trying to resolve the open issues,” said USW Staff Representative Hoot Landry.

