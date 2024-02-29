News & Insights

Exxon to trim trader salaries in latest pay overhaul, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 29, 2024 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Exxon XOM.N is planning to cut some traders' salaries as part of a pay overhaul that will include performance bonuses at the end of the year and long-term incentives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The energy company informed traders in the U.S. and Europe this month that base salaries would be cut to better align with industry standards, the report stated.

The pay cuts might be offset by higher bonuses in some cases, the report added.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

