Exxon to start producing lithium by 2027

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 13, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds sector background

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium by 2027 in Arkansas, amid growing demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

Exxon's expansion into the sector comes as emerging technologies aim to boost global production of the ultralight metal by filtering it from salty brine deposits found across the globe and supplying it to battery makers eager for fresh sources.

The company had acquired the rights to 120,000 gross acres of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas earlier this year.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

