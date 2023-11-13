Exxon to start producing lithium by 2027

Adds sector background

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium by 2027 in Arkansas, amid growing demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

Exxon's expansion into the sector comes as emerging technologies aim to boost global production of the ultralight metal by filtering it from salty brine deposits found across the globe and supplying it to battery makers eager for fresh sources.

The company had acquired the rights to 120,000 gross acres of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas earlier this year.

