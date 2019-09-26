Exxon to sell Norway oil and gas assets for $4.5 bln

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday it would sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets for $4.5 billion to Var Energi AS, ending its production in a country where it started operations more than a century ago.

The company said the deal includes ownership interests in more than 20 producing fields operated mostly by local producer Equinor EQNR.OL with a combined production of about 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019.

The acquisition cements the position of Var Energi, which is almost 70% owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, as the second largest petroleum producer in Norway after Equinor, excluding state-owned Petoro.

Reuters had exclusively reported earlier this month that Exxon had agreed to sell its Norwegian assets.

The deal, which is part of Exxon's plans to divest about $15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

