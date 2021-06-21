Exxon to cut U.S. workforce by up to 10% annually - Bloomberg News

June 21 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is preparing to cut its U.S. office workforce by between 5% and 10% every year for the next three to five years, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts will target the lowest-rated employees relative to peers as part of a performance assessment program and will therefore not be classified as layoffs, the report said.

