News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon to buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural in $59.5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 11, 2023 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Wednesday it would buy giant shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.Nin an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion, propelling the U.S. oil and gas producer to the top of the country's largest oilfield.

Exxon investors ready to embrace buying existing oil over new drilling nL1N3BC1N7

ANALYSIS-US would struggle to block Exxon's politically unpopular megadeal nL1N3BC27D

Exxon-Pioneer deal talks: What Wall St, policymakers have to say nL4N3BC2OG

ANALYSIS-Exxon Mobil's megadeal to test climate-aware shareholders nL8N3BC4LP

Exxon-Pioneer megadeal Q&A nL4N3BC39B

Exxon-Pioneer tie up could squeeze US shale oil suppliers, pipelines nL1N3BF2EO

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
PXD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.