Exxon to buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural in $59.5 bln deal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N said on Wednesday it would buy giant shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.Nin an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion, propelling the U.S. oil and gas producer to the top of the country's largest oilfield.

