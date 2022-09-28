Exxon temporarily limits French oil product supply to customers

US Markets
Strikes over pay at ExxonMobil's oil refineries in France have forced the firm to limit refined product supply to its customers, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Strikes over pay at ExxonMobil's XOM.N oil refineries in France have forced the firm to limit refined product supply to its customers, a spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have temporarily put limitations in place for customers in accordance with the terms of our supply contracts. We have a supply response team in place to supply product from unaffected sources," the spokesperson said.

French unions CGT and Force Ouvriere called a strike on Sept. 20 following wage negotiations with ExxonMobil related to rising inflation in Europe.

This forced Exxon to shut its 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery, the Notre Dame de Gravenchon Petrochemical site, and the 140,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refinery.

The shutdowns were completed on the weekend of Sept. 24.

ExxonMobil's terminals are not affected, the spokesperson said.

France's refined products sector is under strain as a result of strike action over pay and unplanned maintenance which have led to more than 60% of its refining capacity being taken off line. L1N30Z0QR

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

