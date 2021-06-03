World Markets
XOM

Exxon surrenders interest in Ghana's offshore oil block

Contributor
Cooper Inveen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Exxon Mobil has relinquished its 80% interest in Ghana's Deepwater Cape Three Points offshore block, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Adds details

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N has relinquished its 80% interest in Ghana's Deepwater Cape Three Points offshore block, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

"Exxon Mobil is prioritising near-term capital spend on the most advantaged assets with the lowest cost of supply in the portfolio including developments in Guyana, Brazil and the U.S. Permian Basin," Preba Arkaah, a spokesman for Exxon in Ghana, said in an email.

Representatives of Ghana's energy ministry and petroleum regulatory agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

Exxon Mobil acquired the rights to explore the Deepwater Cape Three Points block in 2018. The U.S. based company held an 80% interest in the concession, while state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation held 15%.

The sale appears to be a part of a shift in the company's West Africa strategy, with Savannah Energy SAVES.L having announced on Wednesday that it is in talks with Exxon to acquire its assets in Chad and Cameroon.

Ghana, which exports cocoa and gold, began commercial production in late 2010 from its flagship Jubilee reserves, which sit between the Cape Three Points and Tano offshore blocks.

(Reporting by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Bate Felix and David Evans)

((cooper.inveen@thomsonreuters.com; +221 78 546 9850;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The intricacies of international markets

    NixCovid Director of Supply Chain Logistics Blake Sherwood discusses the intricacies of international markets and how to overcome the challenges of supply chain logistics.

    12 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular