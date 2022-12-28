Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies - FT

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N is suing the European Union in a bid to force it to scrap the bloc's new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

