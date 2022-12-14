Exxon starts up plastic recycling unit at Baytown, Texas complex

HOUSTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N began operating a plastics recycling conversion unit at its giant Baytown, Texas refining and petrohemcial complex on Wednesday, said Dave Andrews, vice president of new market development.

The conversion unit can recycle 80 million pounds of plastics per year, Andrews said.

The plastics are turned into a slurry that becomes feed for other units to convert into pellets that are sold to makers of plastic products, Andrews said. The plastics made from recycling through the Baytown unit can be used for medicine and food.

The unit processes products that are difficult to recycle, he said.

“This is stopping waste from transferring into landfills,” Andrews said.

Exxon is looking at other refining and petrochemical complexes in Louisiana and Illinois for possible sites of additional plastics recycling conversions units, Andrews said. He declined to disclose the cost of the new unit.

Exxon first built a pilot unit that processed 15 million pounds a year of recycled plastics before building the larger unit.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

