Exxon starts new crude unit at Beaumont, Texas refinery -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 01, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N started the new crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Wednesday.

Exxon plans for the new CDU C to be producing at it full 250,000-bpd capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company has said.

