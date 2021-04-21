Exxon slowly ramps up Guyana crude output to 100,000-110,000 bpd

Adds details, context

GEORGETOWN, April 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Wednesday it had begun to slowly ramp up oil production at its Guyana project to 100,000-110,000 barrels per day (bpd), after a gas compressor problem prompted it to slash output to 30,000 bpd last week.

Repairs or replacement of equipment at the gas compressor aboard the Liza Destiny floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit are expected to take approximately three months, the company said in a statement.

Exxon reduced crude production to limit flaring of associated natural gas, which Guyana's government has pressured the company to reduce given its environmental impact. Exxon said in the statement that it would flare no more than 15,000 standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Guyana's Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement last week that it was "highly disappointed with the operator's inability to resolve this situation" and added it was examining measures "to protect national interest," without specifying actions under consideration.

Exxon, which operates the Stabroek block where the Liza project is located in a consortium with New York-based Hess Corp HES.N and China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, has discovered more than 8 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas off Guyana's coast, potentially transforming the poor South American country's economy.

(Reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown, Guyana Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

