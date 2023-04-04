Energy
Exxon signals weaker 1Q operating profits on softer energy prices

April 04, 2023 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

April 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Tuesday signaled in a securities filing first quarter operating profits cooled from last year's record levels as oil and gas prices eased.

Operating results from its oil and gas business could drop to about $5.2 billion, down from the $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter, according to a snapshot of factors affecting first quarter earnings.

Global oil prices last quarter fell about 7% to $82 per barrel while U.S. gas prices fell by more than half, both compared to the final quarter of 2022. Global oil settled on Tuesday close to $85 a barrel.

