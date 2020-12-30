Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th qtr price gains in oil, chemicals
HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N signaled in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that higher oil and gas prices and improved chemicals margins would aid fourth quarter results, but the gains would be overshadowed by an up to $20 billion asset write down.
Exxon's regulatory filing showed it expects higher oil and gas prices to sequentially lift its production unit's operating profit by $200 million to $1 billion compared to its third quarter. The noncash write down of mostly natural gas properties was previously estimated to be between $17 billion and $20 billion.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Grant McCool)
((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryXOM
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources