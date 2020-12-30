US Markets
XOM

Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th qtr price gains in oil, chemicals

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Exxon Mobil Corp signaled in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that higher oil and gas prices and improved chemicals margins would aid fourth quarter results, but the gains would be overshadowed by an up to $20 billion asset write down.

HOUSTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N signaled in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that higher oil and gas prices and improved chemicals margins would aid fourth quarter results, but the gains would be overshadowed by an up to $20 billion asset write down.

Exxon's regulatory filing showed it expects higher oil and gas prices to sequentially lift its production unit's operating profit by $200 million to $1 billion compared to its third quarter. The noncash write down of mostly natural gas properties was previously estimated to be between $17 billion and $20 billion.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Grant McCool)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular