Exxon signals record quarterly profit from oil and gas prices

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Celano

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday signaled first quarter production results could top a four-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas approaching $10.1 billion.

HOUSTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Monday signaled first quarter production results could top a four-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas approaching $10.1 billion.

A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil producer's quarter ended March 31 showed profits could jump by between $1.9 billion and $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.1 billion in operating earnings from its oil and gas unit. Official results will be released later, according to a securities filing.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

