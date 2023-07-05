News & Insights

Exxon signals profit drop, cites lower natgas prices, refining margins

July 05, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.Non Wednesday signaled second-quarter operating profits fell on lower natural gas prices and weaker oil refining margins, according to a regulatory filing.

The snapshot of results indicates earnings from oil and gas production - its largest business - will retreat from the $6.5 billion that business delivered in the first quarter. The lower natural gas prices cut gains by about $2 billion, the filing showed.

Weaker refining margins also reduced operating results at its gasoline and diesel business by about $2.1 billion, Exxon said in a preview of factors affecting second quarter earnings.

The largest U.S. producer delivered record first quarter earnings of $11.4 billion.

Official results are due on July 28.

(Additional reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)

