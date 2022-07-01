US Markets
Exxon signals big profits from second quarter oil and gas output

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday signaled earnings from its oil and gas output will rise as much as $3.3 billion in the second quarter.

HOUSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N on Friday signaled earnings from its oil and gas output will rise as much as $3.3 billion in the second quarter.

The largest U.S. oil producer projected a sequential increase of between $2.5 billion and $ 3.3 billion from pumping oil and gas in a securities filing that provides a summary of factors influencing the period. Exxon posted a $4.49 billion operating profit from oil and gas output in the first quarter.

Analysts tracked by IBES Refinitiv forecast a per share profit of $2.99, up from $1.10 in the same quarter a year ago. Official results for the period will be released on July 29, according to a securities filing.

