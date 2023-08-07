News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon shuts heater on coker at Beaumont, Texas, refinery -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

August 07, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N shut a heater on the coker at its 619,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The heater, one of four on the 60,000-bpd coker, was shut for maintenance, the sources said.

The affect from the heater shutdown on the coker's production was not known on Monday.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.