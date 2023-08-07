Exxon shuts heater on coker at Beaumont, Texas, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil XOM.N shut a heater on the coker at its 619,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The heater, one of four on the 60,000-bpd coker, was shut for maintenance, the sources said.

The affect from the heater shutdown on the coker's production was not known on Monday.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

