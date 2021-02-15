Exxon shuts Beaumont, Texas refinery in severe cold weather -sources

Updates with refinery shut

HOUSTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shut its 369,024 barrels-per-day Beaumont, Texas, refinery because of severe cold weather on Monday, said two sources familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was able to maintain minimal production through Monday morning, the sources said.

Exxon spokeswoman Sarah Nordin said some of its Beaumont facilities were being shut in freezing weather and curtailment of natural gas supply.

The refinery performed a controlled shutdown of all units, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Grant McCool and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

