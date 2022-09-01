Exxon, Shell sell California oil joint venture to asset manager IKAV

US Markets
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Shell PLC SHEL.L on Thursday said they agreed to sell their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for an undisclosed price.

The deal with IKAV subsidiary Green Gate Resources is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory approvals, the companies said.

