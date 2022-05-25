Exxon shareholders back board and vote against accelerating carbon emission cuts

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders on Wednesday backed the energy company's climate strategy, voting against supporting a resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging faster action to battle climate change.

Shareholders approved, in the preliminary voting session, a proposal for the company to create a report on scenario analysis for climate change.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.