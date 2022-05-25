US Markets
Exxon shareholders back board and vote against accelerating carbon emission cuts

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday backed the energy company's climate strategy, voting against supporting a resolution filed by activist group Follow This urging faster action to battle climate change.

Shareholders approved, in the preliminary voting session, a proposal for the company to create a report on scenario analysis for climate change.

