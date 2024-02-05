Exxon shareholder proposal withdrawal may end lawsuit: judge

By Jody Godoy and Ross Kerber

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil told a federal judge on Monday that the lawsuit it filed against two shareholder activists should continue even after the groups withdrew a climate resolution, as the largest U.S. energy company tried to keep the suit going despite a skeptical comment from the court.

Exxon's filing came in response to an order issued on Friday in which U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman told Exxon to file a status update "on or before" Monday as to what claims or issues remain before the court.

"As it stands now, the Court struggles to see what the ongoing case or controversy is in this matter given the only relief sought from the Court was a declaration that Exxon may exclude Defendants proposal from its annual shareholder meeting," Pittman wrote.

Exxon filed the lawsuit in January against Arjuna Capital of Massachusetts and Follow This, an Amsterdam-based climate activist group, aiming to block their shareholder proposal.

Exxon's suit had sidestepped the usual process whereby companies ask U.S. regulators for permission to skip votes, raising concerns the move would silence investors' voices.

On Friday the groups said they had withdrawn the resolution, but Exxon said the litigation would continue because there were "still important issues for the court to resolve." Its complaint questioned the motivations of the investors and noted a rising number of resolutions being filed.

In its filing, Exxon repeated accusations that the activists hope to constrain its business rather than increase shareholder value, and that they seek to "micromanage" company business. Without a ruling in its favor, Exxon wrote, the groups or others could file a similar proposal in future years.

"There is no good reason to believe they will stop," Exxon said, adding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission "permits this type of conduct under its current application of the rules."

The U.S. Constitution gives federal courts authority to decide "cases and controversies." Where there is no controversy to address, courts typically dismiss the case.

Talley said that the case now looks like an attempt to garner a ruling to wield against other similar proposals.

"I can imagine a law firm that represents a lot of these companies that get shareholder proposals wouldn't mind having a holding on the books saying this is excludable," he said.

