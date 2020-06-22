Exxon sees "green shoots of recovery" in oil demand post-COVID-19

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) - Oil demand is starting to improve following a collapse due to coronavirus lockdowns, Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N Australian chief said on Tuesday.

"We're starting to see the green shoots of recovery," Exxon Mobil Australia Chairman Nathan Fay said at Credit Suisse's annual Australian energy conference.

"The uptick in demand for petrol here in Australia is an immediate example of that."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

