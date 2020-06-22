US Markets
XOM

Exxon sees "green shoots of recovery" in oil demand post-COVID-19

Contributor
Sonali Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Oil demand is starting to improve following a collapse due to coronavirus lockdowns, Exxon Mobil Corp's Australian chief said on Tuesday.

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) - Oil demand is starting to improve following a collapse due to coronavirus lockdowns, Exxon Mobil Corp's XOM.N Australian chief said on Tuesday.

"We're starting to see the green shoots of recovery," Exxon Mobil Australia Chairman Nathan Fay said at Credit Suisse's annual Australian energy conference.

"The uptick in demand for petrol here in Australia is an immediate example of that."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular