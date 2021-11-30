Exxon sees $18 bln of possible investment in Papua LNG, P'nyang projects

MELBOURNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N sees its P'nyang gas project and the Papua LNG project, led by TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, investing more than $18 billion in Papua New Guinea over a decade, its managing director in the Pacific nation said on Wednesday.

Exxon is in talks with the government of Papua New Guinea to seal an agreement on development of the P'nyang gas field, which will feed its PNG LNG plant after its existing gas sources run down.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.