Exxon says Trump’s plan to pull out of Paris pact a ‘bad idea,’ WSJ reports

In an interview, Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods says President-elect Trump’s plan to pull U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement is a bad idea, as it would create uncertainty and could confuse global efforts to stop the worst effects of climate change, The Wall Street Journal’s Collin Eaton and Benoit Morenne report. Exxon has publicly supported the goals of the accord since 2015. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement in his first term and is likely to do so again. “I don’t think the stops and starts are the right thing for businesses,” Woods said. “It is extremely inefficient. It creates a lot of uncertainty.”

