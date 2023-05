By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N and its contractors spent more than $400 million locally in Guyana in 2022, and more than $900 million since the company's first oil discovery in the country in 2015, it said on a statement on Tuesday.

