Exxon says planned work at Baytown complex to last several weeks

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N is performing planned maintenance on several units at its Baytown complex in Texas, it said on Monday.

"Maintenance is expected to last several weeks," a spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The Baytown Complex houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel per day oil refinery.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

