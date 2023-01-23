US Markets
Exxon says planned work at Baytown complex to last several weeks

January 23, 2023 — 08:57 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil XOM.N is performing planned maintenance on several units at its Baytown complex in Texas, it said on Monday.

"Maintenance is expected to last several weeks," a spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The Baytown Complex houses a chemical plant, an olefins plant and a 560,500 barrel per day oil refinery.

