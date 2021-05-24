Exxon says it will add two new directors in next 12 months

May 24 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Monday that it plans to appoint two new directors within the next 12 months, making the announcement 48 hours before the company's annual meeting where shareholders will decide on who sits on the board.

Wednesday's vote will end one of the year's most bitter corporate fights between an iconic U.S. company and a new hedge fund which has successfully turned concerns about climate change into a key factor for choosing directors.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss )

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.