Exxon says it will add two new directors in next 12 months

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

ExxonMobil said on Monday that it plans to appoint two new directors within the next 12 months, making the announcement 48 hours before the company's annual meeting where shareholders will decide on who sits on the board.

Wednesday's vote will end one of the year's most bitter corporate fights between an iconic U.S. company and a new hedge fund which has successfully turned concerns about climate change into a key factor for choosing directors.

