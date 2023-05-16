News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon says it spent more than $900 million locally in Guyana since 2015

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

May 16, 2023 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by Sabrina Valle for Reuters ->

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM.N and its contractors spent more than $400 million locally in Guyana in 2022, and more than $900 million since the company's first oil discovery in the South American country in 2015, it said on a statement on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. oil producer and its partners Hess Corp HES.N and CNOOC have approved more than $42 billion in investments in Guyana, with a big part of the budget so far directed to shipyards in Asia.

The government has approved on Monday Exxon's 2023 local content plan, in which the company describes its strategies to promote local industry.

Exxon and contractors had employed over 5,000 Guyanese workers by the end of 2022, the company said, representing more than 65% of the overall workforce in the local oil and gas industry.

Among the 2,700 personnel supporting Exxon's operations in Guyana, over 1,300 were Guyanese, it said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
HES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.