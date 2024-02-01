News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Exxon says investors to withdraw climate proposal from annual shareholder meeting

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 01, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech, Nate Raymond, Dan Whitcomb for Reuters ->

Adds details of court fight

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said in a court filing on Thursday activist investors were withdrawing a climate proposal the oil giant sought to block from being voted on during a shareholder meeting in May.

Exxon filed a complaint in a Texas court earlier this month seeking to prevent activist investment firm Arjuna Capital and shareholder group Follow This from seeking a vote on the climate proposal at the company's shareholder meeting in May.

The proposal called for Exxon to set so-called Scope 3 targets to reduce emissions produced by its products. Exxon is the only one of the five Western oil majors which does not have such targets.

Exxon has said the groups were driven by an "extreme agenda" and that their proposals do not serve investors' interests or promote long-term shareholder value.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, Nate Raymond and Dan Whitcomb)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.