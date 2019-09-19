Exxon says Beaumont, Texas refinery continues to operate

HOUSTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N said on Thursday afternoon its 369,024 barrel per day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery continues to operate following torrential rains from Tropical Depression Imelda.

Sources familiar with plant operations had told Reuters the refinery had shut down production on Thursday morning. After Exxon's statement, three sources said Exxon had shut some units at the refinery, but was able to maintain production on others at minimal levels.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

