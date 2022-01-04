Exxon says 4 hurt in Texas plant fire discharged, probe to 'take some time'

Jan 4 (Reuters) - All four contractors hurt in a fire at Exxon's XOM.N Baytown, Texas refinery on Dec. 23 have been discharged from hospital, the plant's manager said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding a full investigation into the cause of the incident may "take some time to conclude".

Exxon said early last week that the Baytown oil refinery, the country's fourth-biggest with capacity to process 560,500 barrels per day of crude, was operating at reduced rates following the fire, and the unit involved remained shut.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

