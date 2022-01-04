US Markets
Exxon says 4 hurt in Texas plant fire discharged, probe to 'take some time'

All four contractors hurt in a fire at Exxon's Baytown, Texas refinery on Dec. 23 have been discharged from hospital, the plant's manager said on Twitter https://twitter.com/ExxonMobilBTA/status/1478379145382010885 on Tuesday, adding a full investigation into the cause of the incident may "take some time to conclude".

Exxon said early last week that the Baytown oil refinery, the country's fourth-biggest with capacity to process 560,500 barrels per day of crude, was operating at reduced rates following the fire, and the unit involved remained shut.

