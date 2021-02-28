US Markets
Exxon restarts gasoline, diesel units at oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas -sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Exxon Mobil Corp restarted the gasoline-producing and diesel-producing units at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas, two sources that are familiar with the plant's operations said on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N restarted the gasoline-producing and diesel-producing units at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery in Beaumont, Texas, two sources that are familiar with the plant's operations said on Sunday.

Exxon did not reply to a request for comment on Sunday.

Almost all of the refinery's units have restarted since being shut by freezing weather on Feb. 15, the sources said.

The 120,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and 65,000-bpd diesel-producing hydrocracker restarted on Saturday, the sources said.

