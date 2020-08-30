XOM

Exxon restarting Beaumont, Texas, refinery crude unit, FCC -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Exxon Mobil Corp began on Saturday restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

Adds other units restarting

HOUSTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N began on Saturday restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

The 110,000-bpd Crude A CDU and 120,000-bpd FCC were shut on Tuesday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Laura to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Exxon is also restarting the 75,000-bpd PTR 3 catalytic reformer and 40,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 210 8508; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters